Local professional bareback rider dies after rodeo injuries

Posted at 9:17 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 12:17:00-04

HOMEDALE, Idaho — World ranking bareback rider, Trenton Montero, died after injuries suffered during a ride at the Owyhee County Rodeo in Homedale, Idaho.

According to the Professional Rodeo and Cowboy Association (PRCA), a horse rolled over the 31-year-old resulting in multiple serious injuries. Montero was ranked 24th in the PRCA RAM World Standings.

Montero once qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2019, where he finished 10th in the world standings, according to PRCA. In a video released by PRCA, Montero was having his best year since that 2019 season.

He is survived by his wife and infant son, born just a month prior.

