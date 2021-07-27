Local outreach effort underway focusing on education for Idaho’s Latino families

NAMPA, Idaho — A local organization is collaborating with the Idaho Education Association to reach Idaho’s Latino families with a focus on education.

Poder of Idaho has launched ‘Poder Colectivo para la Educación” (Collective Power for Education). Karina Guadarrama said the effort sparked after conversations with local teachers.

“We have a listening session with teachers to hear what they were experiencing this past year during the pandemic with education and what their students were experiencing. From those listening sessions we heard language access in schools, more culture curriculum reflected, mental health services for Latinx communities in schools,” said Guadarrama.

Under the new initiative, it includes canvassing around the communities and speak with Latinx families.

“The IEA is also knocking on doors. While we have common missions. We have a slight difference in what our canvass looks like. We are trying to build up our Latinx community around education issues. So hopefully they can advocate for an education system in Idaho that works for them and their families.”

Data from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows a sharp uptick in Hispanic students enrolling in Idaho’s K-12 education system. Numbers show from 2014-2015 to 2019-2020 the enrollment increased by 12 percent.

Estefanía Mondragon, Executive Directo Poder of Idaho their efforts include finding solutions and ensure Latino students find success when facing obstacles.

“I went to school from K through 12th (grade) in Nampa and then went up to the University of Idaho. I love Idaho education but from what I’ve seen from my experience there’s so much talent within the Latinx communities but not all of us make it to college. Those that want and have a drive for it, still aren’t getting there,” Mondragon said.

Mondragon hopes their outreach efforts will create a bridge between teachers and Latino families.

“Connect with Idaho teachers, community members students, and parents and figuring out what are the solutions how can we build a platform around the issues that are affecting Latinos at a school district level, at a state level and start advocating for them,” Mondragon said.

Poder of Idaho's canvassing effort kicked off in Wilder earlier this month, and they are seeking more canvassers to do outreach work in Treasure and Magic Valley surrounding areas. For more information on the canvasser position contact Karina Guadarrama at karina@poderofidaho.org.

