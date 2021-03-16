Local organizations teaming up to help Idaho’s Hispanic and Latino communities have access to COVID-19 vaccines

IDAHO — A new partnership aims to connect Spanish-speaking communities with up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine information, including where to schedule an appointment. The effort is under Crush the Curve Idaho's campaign "Vaccinate the 208."

The organization is teaming up with local non-profits and agencies to ensure Idaho's Hispanic and Latino communities have access to COVID-19 vaccines by sharing the message “Vacúnate, Es SEGURO. ES. GRATIS. FUNCIONA”.

“It’s information that oftentimes doesn’t get disseminated and this is an opportunity to create that awareness,” said Maricela Rios, community liaison with Crush the Curve Idaho. “This is where you can be vaccinated, this is the number you can call. This is a text message and email. The most important thing that people have access to that information.”

Crush the Curve Idaho is leading the effort along with the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, Community Council of Idaho, Consulate of Mexico in Boise, Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and its south-central location to raise awareness about the resources available.

“The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs is thrilled to be partnering with these Idaho Latino organizations and Crush The Curve Idaho. It is important that we get this important message out to everyone. It is crucial that we reach out to all communities,” said JJ Saldaña, Community Resource Development Specialist ICHA.

Rios said billboards were recently donated to the organization in an effort to share the message.

“They are going throughout the state but the ones in Spanish are going to go in Canyon County and South-Central,” Rios said.

Rios said partnering with the nonprofits and organizations would help get the information out.

“There isn't a lot of awareness a lot of branding around Crush the Curve on the Latino/ Hispanic side. Let's partnered with people who already have that relationship and trust with our comunidad," Rios said.

State data continues to show low vaccination numbers among Hispanics and Latinos, but Rios said the demand is there.

“We do have people that are calling and texting in Spanish, because of our limited support we are trying our best and eventually hopefully get a dedicated line. The hope is to continue to share the information, meet people, meet organizations that want to partner with us so we can help disseminate the information,” Rios said.