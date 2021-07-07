Local organization collecting donations, raising funds to support Idaho farmworkers amid extreme heat

IDAHO — Extreme heat throughout the region is raising concerns among local farmworker advocates, and the Organization Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance (IIRA) is collecting donations and raising funds for heat and smoke relief efforts that will directly benefit the area’s farmworkers.

“We want to make sure they are staying cool, hydrated, and possibly to have shade,” said Samantha Guerrero, a bilingual community organizer with Idaho Organization Resource Councils (IORC). “We are currently fundraising to purchase water bottles to get out to them, to purchase coolers and anything else they may need such as protective equipment. They will also have to face the wildfires and breath in that air and we are hoping to get N95 masks as well.”

IIRA is an organization made of eight nonprofits that began helping farm workers and immigrant communities when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Guerrero is one of the co-founders of the organization.

“I am a daughter of farm workers, my grandfather worked here in the state as a migrant farm worker, my uncles and my mother did as well. I grew up hearing the struggles of them as farm workers as people who were monolingual at that time. They didn’t feel they had the support of the community to be there for them. I want farm workers to know that they do have a community here, people in the state of Idaho do care about those harvesting their food.”

The organization is accepting monetary donations or items such as bottled water, coolers, reusable ice packs, cooling scarves, sunscreen, and canopies. The items can be drop off at the following locations you will find below and funds can be donated here.

Donation Drop-off Locations:

El Arcoiris, Migrant Head Start

3505 Airbase Rd, Mountain Home

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Community Council of Idaho

317 Happy Day Blvd Suite 180, Caldwell

7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Immigrant Justice Idaho

3775 W Cassia St, Boise

9:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m.

ICHA

2399 S Orchard St. Suite 102, Boise

8:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m.

HOW CAN EMPLOYERS PROTECT WORKERS FROM HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS OR HEAT EXHAUSTION

Director for the Boise area Office Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Dave Kearns, says there are safety measures employers can take to protect workers during a heatwave.

“OSHA has long had a campaign to prevent heat illness where employers need provide not only water but also rest and shade,” Kearns said.

Boise OSHA:

Water: Even for moderate work activities, a rule of thumb is a cup of cool water every 30 minutes, even if not thirsty. If prolonged work drinks to replenish salt other electrolytes and should also be included.

Rest: Breaks long enough to recover from the heat, depending on the temps and level of activity.

Shade: Provide for the work done. If not possible, then breaks in a cool and shaded location. When possible, fans and misting devices can help to recover more quickly.

Kearns said the office is investigating a possible heat-illness death in Lewiston.

“We did receive a notification of a young man working at an arborist company at the Lewiston area, about midday started to exhibit some signs pretty typical to heat illness and unfortunately succumb to the illness by the end of the day. We are doing an investigation and working with the medical examiner up there to really pin down what the cause of death was,” Kearns said.

According to OSHA, about 50% to 70% of outdoor deaths happened when a person’s body hasn’t built a tolerance to the heat when working for the first few days in hot environments.

“When it gets this hot, even the most healthy and acclimatized person will struggle to keep their body temperature down. Especially with prolonged exposure to the heat and sun, even more, when engaged in moderate or heavy work activities. It is human nature to underestimate or get complacent and think it is just heat -- you can push through it. We all have felt the effects of heat stress before. However, just pushing through it without taking precautions can turn serious very quickly,” Kearns said.

GOV. KATE BROWN INSTRUCTS OSHA TO ADD EMERGENCY RULES TO PROTECT WORKERS FROM INTENSE HEAT

IIRA efforts to provide heat and smoke relief for Idaho farmworkers also started after hearing about a recent death of a farmworker in Oregon.

Jose Carnevali with the Office of Public Affairs U.S. Department of Labor said Oregon OSHA is investigating the case.

Oregon OSHA’s website shows the incident occurred on June 26 in St. Paul and is being investigated as a possible heat fatality.

On Tues, Gov. Kate Brown order the Oregon OSHA to implement emergency rules that will require employers to protect their workers from hot temperatures.

In statement Brown said,