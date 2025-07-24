Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Yearling moose relocated from busy Blackfoot business center

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — Two yearling moose, one male and one female, were relocated on Wednesday morning after being found wandering near a busy business center in Blackfoot.

The moose had been spotted moving around parking lots adjacent to Ridley’s Family Markets and Taco Bell. In an effort to protect both the animals and public safety, IDFG personnel tranquilized the moose and transported them to a more remote habitat.

“We wish to thank all law enforcement personnel, residents, and business owners who assisted with this moose capture effort,” IDFG stated in a press release.

IDFG noted that this incident highlights the potential for wildlife encounters in urban settings. “Though moose can look a little awkward and clumsy, they are quick animals known to charge when people and pets get too close, so always keep your distance," officials advised.

