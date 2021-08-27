Utah marine among those killed in Afghanistan attack

SALT LAKE CITY — A U.S. Marine from Utah was among those killed during Thursday's attack at the Kabul airport.

WATCH: Utah pols send support for US troops after Afghanistan attack

Darin Hoover told FOX 13 that his son, Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, lost his life in the attack that killed 13 U.S. service members in Afghanistan.

“He did what he loved, was leading his men and was with them to the end," said Hoover. "He loved these United States and proved it by his service. We are so heartbroken and feel for the families of his fallen brothers as well. Our condolences go out to them in this trying time.”

Darin Hoover

Hoover was a graduate of Hillcrest High School in Midvale.

Jeremy Soto, Hoover's uncle, posted about his nephew on Facebook, calling him a hero.

"We are wounded. We are bruised. We are angry. We are crushed... but we remain faithful," said Soto. "Thank you for your courage nephew. We love you always."

Jeremy Soto / Facebook

"Thank you sweet boy for the ultimate sacrifice," wrote Hoover's aunt, Brittany Jones Barrett. "For giving your life for us all. Fighting for freedom and giving absolutely everything you had. You will never ever be forgotten."

Late Friday, Gov. Spencer Cox shared his thoughts on the passing of Hoover.

"We are devastated to hear of the passing of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who served valiantly as a Marine and died serving his fellow countrymen as well as America’s allies in Afghanistan," Cox tweeted. "We honor his tremendous bravery and commitment to his country, even as we condemn the senseless violence that resulted in his death."

Gov. Spencer Cox

U.S. Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah) tweeted his condolences on Hoover's death

"We’ll be forever grateful for his sacrifice & legacy. He spent his last moments serving our state & nation, & we’ll never forget his unwavering devotion," Moore wrote.

We just received word that Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover of UT lost his life to the attack at the Kabul airport yesterday. We’ll be forever grateful for his sacrifice & legacy. He spent his last moments serving our state & nation, & we’ll never forget his unwavering devotion. #utpol — Rep. Blake Moore (@RepBlakeMoore) August 27, 2021

In all, over 180 people were killed in the attack, with many more wounded.