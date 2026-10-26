This year's U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is coming from Idaho

KAMIAH, ID — A part of Idaho will be spending the holiday season in Washington D.C.

That's because the 2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is being harvested from Idaho’s Lochsa-Powell District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

The "People's Tree," as it's known is part of a 50-plus year tradition.

The tree will also be decorated with thousands of handmade ornaments created by Idahoans, all of which will be flown to D.C. by Alaska Airlines.

On top of that, longtime event sponsor Kenworth Truck Company chose Boise Cascade to transport the tree, with celebratory stops in local communities along the way.

Driving the trip for Boise Cascade is Monte Cook from Spokane, Washington; Phillip Cramer from Billings, Montana; Fred Holmes from Spokane, Washington; and Tianne Larrimer from Houston, Texas.

“At Boise Cascade, we haul wood products every day, but transporting the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is a very special delivery,” said Jeff Strom, CEO of Boise Cascade. “This tree will carry the spirit of Idaho nearly 3,000 miles to Washington, D.C., bringing communities together along the way.

