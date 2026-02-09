Terry Reilly says some patients’ personal health details may have been exposed

IDAHO — Some Terry Reilly Health Services patients are receiving letters warning them that their personal information may have been involved in a cybersecurity incident tied to a third-party vendor.

According to Terry Reilly Health Services, the information potentially involved includes patient names, home addresses, birth dates, Social Security numbers, health insurance member numbers, insurer information, provider names, dependent details and other personal health and coverage-related records.

Those impacted should receive notices in the mail within the next week. The letters will explain what information may have been affected and will include instructions for signing up for free identity and credit monitoring.

The issue was reported by TriZetto Provider Solutions, a company connected to OCHIN, the electronic medical record system used by Terry Reilly. Officials said law enforcement and cybersecurity specialists were notified after the incident was discovered.

TriZetto says it took steps to stop the unauthorized access and added new protections meant to reduce the risk of another breach, according to a press release.