Supreme Court allows Medicaid cuts, Planned Parenthood voices concerns

IDAHO — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that states can block Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, potentially reshaping access to care for many low-income patients.

Planned Parenthood responded to the ruling Thursday morning, calling it a "flagrant disregard of long-standing law," adding that it could impact access to care for thousands of individuals.

The 6-3 decision came in a case out of South Carolina, where the state excluded Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid program in 2018, citing a state law prohibiting public funds from going to abortion providers.

RELATED: Supreme Court rules states can cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood

States can cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, Supreme Court rules

While the ruling does not prevent Planned Parenthood from operating, it allows any state to withhold Medicaid reimbursements for non-abortion services, including contraception, cancer screenings, and pregnancy tests.

Though Thursday's ruling has no immediate impact on Idaho, Planned Parenthood says it "fully expects" Idaho lawmakers to act on this opportunity to block funding.

"Abortion is already illegal in Idaho, making today's ruling a vehicle that paves the way for hostile elected leaders to discriminate against Planned Parenthood and our patients based on care not even provided in this state," said Rebecca Gibron, Chief Executive Officer of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaiʻi, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky.

"The impacts of today's decision and the looming nationwide Medicaid defund of Planned Parenthood will be devastating here and across the country," Gibron added.