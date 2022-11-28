Sun Valley Winter Wonderland Festival set to return

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO — The Sun Valley Winter Wonderland Festival is returning next week.

Visitors can expect Christmas concerts, ice carvings, a tree lighting ceremony and more.

Starting December 10th, and running through the rest of December, you can visit Santa, vote in a gingerbread house contest, and attend a screening of "elf" at the opera house.

The festival will also help local charities, as select businesses will donate a portion of their sales to local nonprofits.

For a full schedule of events and more information, click here.