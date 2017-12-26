SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base

6:36 PM, Dec 22, 2017
Videos from all over Kern County and Southern California showcasing SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Vandenberg Air Force Base rocket launch - By Christy Dux.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Team Vandenberg launched the fourth Iridium mission consisting of 10 satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex-4 here Friday, Dec. 22, at 5:27 p.m. PST.

Col. Michael S. Hough, 30th Space Wing commander, was the space launch commander.

"Team Vandenberg is excited to begin and end 2017 with Falcon 9 launches," said Hough. "We take our mission of providing assured access to space seriously and we've diligently worked with our SpaceX mission partners to ensure a safe and successful launch."

