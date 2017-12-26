SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base

Team Vandenberg launched the fourth Iridium mission consisting of 10 satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex-4 here Friday, Dec. 22, at 5:27 p.m. PST.

Col. Michael S. Hough, 30th Space Wing commander, was the space launch commander.

"Team Vandenberg is excited to begin and end 2017 with Falcon 9 launches," said Hough. "We take our mission of providing assured access to space seriously and we've diligently worked with our SpaceX mission partners to ensure a safe and successful launch."