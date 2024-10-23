Safe disposal sites across Idaho for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Prescription Drug Take Back events are part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s bi-annual National Take Back Day, which is meant to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Studies have shown that a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, making it crucial to get rid of unused medication. According to the 2021 Idaho Healthy Youth Survey, 74% of users who misused prescription drugs did so with medication in their own homes.

“We all have a responsibility to prevent drug abuse in our community,” said Kendall Nagy, director of the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition. "Properly disposing of unused medications is one easiest way to help ensure prescription drugs are not abused or diverted by loved ones."

The Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, in partnership with Republic Services, will hold a Prescription Drug Take Back event on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Republic Services. This is a convenient drive-through event where community members can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

City Hall West, near Franklin and Maple Grove Roads in Boise, is also holding a take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

At disposal sites, all prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and veterinary medications will be accepted. Take Back drop-off locations will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices without the batteries in the device. Needles will not be accepted.

The South Central Public Health District has also partnered with the DEA and other community partners to open six drug disposal sites in the Magic Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26.

To locate your closest collection site, visit dea.gov/takebackday.