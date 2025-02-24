Post Falls Police searching for homicide suspect following Sunday shooting

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 near the 5000 block of Dorado.

The initial report came from an individual who was not at the scene but believed their boyfriend had been shot inside the residence. The caller also reported seeing the suspect flee the scene on a home camera system.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old man deceased inside the home from gunshot wounds. Investigators from the Post Falls Police Department were called to the scene to conduct a thorough examination.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as Jason M. Rook, 47, who is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of the female resident. Rook is thought to be driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Idaho plates KJI17U. His current whereabouts are unknown, and authorities believe he is still armed.

Post Falls Police Department Jason Rook’s Vehicle: 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Idaho plates of KJI17U

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rook on charges of first-degree murder and burglary. Police urge anyone who sees Rook or the vehicle to call 911 immediately. Individuals with information related to this case should contact the Post Falls Police Department at (208) 773-3517.

This investigation is ongoing — Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

