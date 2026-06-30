The Supreme Court of the United States on Tuesday ruled against a Trump administration effort to restrict birthright citizenship, striking down an executive order that sought to deny citizenship to some children born in the United States.

In a 6-3 decision, the court said children born in the U.S., including those born to parents in the country without legal status or on temporary visas, remain citizens under the 14th Amendment.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs involved in the case addressed the media Tuesday morning to react to the ruling; watch the full press conference —

Plaintiff attorneys react after Supreme Court strikes down citizenship order

READ MORE | Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship

The case centered on the Constitution’s citizenship clause, which covers people born or naturalized in the United States and “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by Justices Amy Coney Barrett and the court’s liberal bloc. Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred in part and dissented in part, while Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

The order was issued by President Donald Trump at the start of his second term as part of an immigration policy push. The ruling blocks that effort and preserves long-standing interpretation of birthright citizenship under the Constitution.