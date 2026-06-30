Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Plaintiff attorneys react after Supreme Court strikes down citizenship order

The decision is a major blow for President Donald Trump, who signed the executive order at the center of the case on the first day of his second term.
Supreme Court Birthright Citizenship
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Michael Martinez prays as he joins supporters of birthright citizenship at a rally outside the Supreme Court while the justices hear oral arguments on whether President Donald Trump can deny citizenship to children born to parents who are in the United States illegally or temporarily, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, April 1, 2026.
Supreme Court Birthright Citizenship
Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship
Posted
and last updated

The Supreme Court of the United States on Tuesday ruled against a Trump administration effort to restrict birthright citizenship, striking down an executive order that sought to deny citizenship to some children born in the United States.

In a 6-3 decision, the court said children born in the U.S., including those born to parents in the country without legal status or on temporary visas, remain citizens under the 14th Amendment.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs involved in the case addressed the media Tuesday morning to react to the ruling; watch the full press conference —

Plaintiff attorneys react after Supreme Court strikes down citizenship order

READ MORE | Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship

The case centered on the Constitution’s citizenship clause, which covers people born or naturalized in the United States and “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by Justices Amy Coney Barrett and the court’s liberal bloc. Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred in part and dissented in part, while Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

The order was issued by President Donald Trump at the start of his second term as part of an immigration policy push. The ruling blocks that effort and preserves long-standing interpretation of birthright citizenship under the Constitution.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights