People pack Bogus Basin for Supply Chain Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin decided to open back up on Saturday after the mountain got pummeled with snow this week, they called it Supply Chain Saturday as this non-profit ski resort got more snow this week than February and March combined.

But opening back up after being closed for more than a week took a lot of effort as the full-time staff came together to give skiers and snowboarders one more day on the slopes.

"This is something you don’t see in a for-profit ski area, a for-profit ski area would never do this," said Randy Wall who told us this is his 51st season of skiing. "I think it is a manifestation of how great our community ski area is."

People packed Bogus Basin as anyone with a season pass could show up, Bogus Basin only sold 400 tickets, and those sold out quickly as we estimated there were a few thousand people up there.

The skiers and snowboarders also told us this was the best snow at Bogus Bogus basin in over two months as the mountain got 38 inches of snow this week.

"The snow is fantastic and the grooming crew here did a great job, it is really well done today," said Wall.

There was a little bit of delay with the Deer Point Express that had a mechanical issue I talked with Brad Wilson and we just had to chuckle because Bogus Basin didn't have a single lift issue all season.

That, in addition to the sheer volume of people and with just the front side open caused some really long lines giving skiers and snowboarders a chance to experience what it's like to hit the slopes during busy times outside of Idaho, but without the price hikes.

The long lines didn't seem to hinder the vibe as the people in line knocked a beach ball around on the final day of the year at Bogus Basin.

"I just want to acknowledge the Bogus Basin management staff specifically Brad Wilson, Nate Shake and the board of directors for stepping up and doing this for the community," said Wall. "It is really great.”