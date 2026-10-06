Missing Kentucky teen found with truck driver in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — A missing Kentucky girl has been safely located in Idaho, according to the FBI.

On September 30 federal agents found the 16-year-old from Bowling Green in the company of a 32-year-old truck driver.

The man was taken into custody and the teen was reunited with her family over the weekend.

Various agencies took part in the recovery mission including the Boise Resident Agency, FBI Salt Lake City, Idaho State Police, the Twin Falls Police Department, and the Warren County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky.

This was all part of the FBI's Operation Summer Heat 2.0 that lasted between June and September.

During this period the FBI said they identified 1,4000+ child victims.