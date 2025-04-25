Local groups hosting drop-off sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

IDAHO — The 28th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be several drop-off sites available in both the Treasure and Magic Valleys.

The Drug Enforcement Administration started the event in 2010 to give people a simple, anonymous way to get rid of medicines that could be abused or stolen.

Law enforcement and prevention groups in Idaho have set up places where people can safely drop off pills, patches, and other solid prescription drugs, as well as vaping devices and cartridges. For liquids, they must be tightly sealed in their original containers. Syringes, sharps, and illegal drugs won't be accepted.

The 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reports that about 8.6 million Americans misused prescription painkillers last year. Of those age 12 or older who misused them, around 40 percent got their medication from a friend or relative.

To find a Take Back Day collection site, visit the DEA's website and enter your zip code. Those who miss the event can still find year-round drop-off locations here.