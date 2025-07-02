Little proclaims July 2 as Wildland Firefighter Day to honor fallen firefighters

IDAHO — Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed July 2 as Idaho Wildland Firefighter Day to honor the two battalion chiefs killed in Sunday's shooting attack and recognize the dangerous work of wildland firefighters across the state.

Little says that the proclamation is meant to commemorate Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Frank Harwood and Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison, who died June 29 in what officials described as an ambush shooting in North Idaho. A third firefighter was seriously injured in the attack.

WATCH: Community gathers for procession in North Idaho to honor fallen firefighters:

Kootenai County Fallen Firefighters Procession

"Without this skilled workforce in Idaho, we wouldn't be able to combat the continued threat of wildfire," said Governor Little in a press release. "Idaho has invested in our wildland fire program to assure they can respond effectively to the severe fire seasons that are increasingly the new norm in Idaho."

The governor emphasized the critical role firefighters play in protecting millions of acres of private, state, and federal land throughout the state.

"As we enter this fire season, it is important we recognize our wildland firefighters and the important work they do," Little said. "I encourage the people of Idaho to join me in observing Idaho Wildland Firefighter Day."

The state's observance aligns with National Wildland Firefighter Day and falls during the Wildland Firefighter Week of Remembrance, which runs from June 30 to July 6.

WATCH: Idaho ambush leads to renewed discussions on firefighter safety protocols