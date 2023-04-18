Interfaith Sanctuary holds ground-breaking on new shelter

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday morning more than two years of hard work culminated in success as Interfaith Sanctuary broke ground on a new shelter designed to build hope and permanent solutions for Boise’s unhoused population.

This new shelter is a remodeling of the old Salvation Army thrift shop and warehouse at 4306 W. State St. It will now help support families with children, senior citizens, and the community's most medically fragile and those without a home.

Executive director Jodi Peterson-Stigers tells Idaho News 6 the idea is to do what they can for those in need.

"The way that a shelter normally works is that you have a place to be during the evening," Peterson-Stigers said. "But each morning you're asked to leave and then you're forced to kind of navigate the streets to get to the time where you can get back in, and that's a very traumatic way to have to live your life."

Interfaith says this new space will have ample room and infrastructure to continue offering mental health services, such as recovery support; work preparedness programming; family daytime programming; and services for seniors and the medically fragile.