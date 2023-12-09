Zoom brings residents together from across country to resolve housing structure

SUN VALLEY, ID — Elkhorn Spring residents gathered on Zoom to collaborate in order to find solutions for their housing fiasco.



Overwatch Management led a discussion with over 60 Elkhorn Spring residents to discuss plans moving forward

Multiple residents stepped forward to volunteer themselves for committees and subcommittees relating to: finance, construction, legal, communications.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

On Friday individuals from across the country got together to discuss how they will move forward on the Elkhorn Springs Condos.

Residents were anxious to find ways to resolve the issue. A week after receiving notification that residents entering their own homes would assume injury o loss of life. They volunteered themselves to be a part of a subcommittee dependent on their specialties, specific to law, construction, communication, and finance moving forward.

While certain residents were concerned about the value of their property, others emphasized the need for further details to reveal whether it was dire to move out or not.

The board and Overwatch Management outlined a plan to mitigate degradation by bringing in a company to seal the area, preventing degradation by bringing in a company to seal the area, preventing moisture from entering and shoring the structure.

We will have continued coverage as the committees continue to develop plans and the City of Sun Valley inspects the buildings with an independent engineer.