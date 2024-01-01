Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodWood River Valley

Actions

This Idaho teen will ski against international competition in South Korea and Estonia

M Maybach_Pursuit Race 27 Feb 2022
Kay Hummel
Maybach leaving the range, Soldier Hollow, UT World Junior/Youth Championships, Feb 27, 2022
M Maybach_Pursuit Race 27 Feb 2022
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 14:49:16-05

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation skier Molly Maybach is a 17-year-old in her second year at Wood River High School, but 2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for her after she was named as a Youth member on two United States biathlon teams.

Maybach earned her USA team selection based on points she was awarded during the US Biathlon Association's national team trials, a three-day competition in Minnesota that concluded on Dec. 31.

Maybach racing Dec 30_2022_MN
Maybach in pursuit event, 30 Dec. USBA Trials, Colcheraine, Minn.

Now, Maybach is preparing to represent the US in this year's Winter Youth Olympic Games in South Korea starting on January 20th before traveling to Estonia for the World Biathlon J-Y Championships in late February.

Maybach is one of four young women named for the world championships and one of only 3 American women selected for the South Korean Youth Games.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights