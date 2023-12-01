The Papoose Club's Bazaar Bonaza

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, ID — The Papoose Club is holding its annual Holiday Bazaar at Hemingway STEAM School this Saturday and Sunday. Go finish your holiday shopping, supporting local artists and a non-profit!



Holiday Bazaar: Saturday 9-5 & Sunday 9:30-3

The Papoose Club is a kid-focused, kid-oriented group that started as a baby-sitting club back in 1954

The Papoose Club is a kid-focused, kid-oriented group that started as a baby-sitting club back in 1954 before becoming a formal organization. Each month, they accept three applications for funding to support Blaine County children who need financial assistance. Every third Monday, the group gets together to decide which grants will be approved. The club is primarily funded through three events: The Kinder Cup, The Nordic Cup, and the Holiday Bazaar.

Kaz Thea explained that the event will have, "Anywhere between 60 to 75 vendors. This year, we have 72 and every speck of ground, other than all the classrooms at the Hemingway Steam School, will be filled with vendors. The gym, the cafeteria, the foyer, the hallways ... everywhere."

The Bazaar hosts a wide array of artistic mediums As a way to share with you before the show, I met up with some of them.

Tyler Sant, one local artist, had just baked some experimental pottery in a kiln before explaining, “I’m at Boulder Mountain Clay Works and in Ketchum. It's a community co-op sort of deal. And I make my pots here.”

Access to the studio has allowed Tyler to experiment. If he likes something, he can copy it, or he can try a new angle.

Another artist showed me a few of her glass art pieces, some of which she has found a new style to practice. While she has been practicing for 20 years, her style hasn’t remained stagnant, and she loves opening the kiln to see the surprise that awaits.

Wendy Wooding told me, "I make all my glass myself. So I take lots of scraps, just lots of pieces, and then I put it on a shelf that's slanted and they all mix together. It's called a slider. And so then it's thicker than my typical glass, but it's one of a kind."

There are limitless opportunities at the Bazaar for any shopper, whether it is Colleen Pace’s edible birdhouses or Marcia Dibb’s jewelry.

If you need to do any holiday shopping, you can support local artists and The Papoose Club at the Holiday Bazaar at Hemingway STEAM school in Ketchum on Saturday, 9-5 and Sunday, 9:30-3.


