The Dedicated Few: Park Rats Who Sleep on Lifts

Sun Valley started spinning the chairs for their 88th season!

Local park rats claimed first chair jerseys!

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Bridget Higgins, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, welcomed everyone to

"...kick off our 88th season!"

I went to Sun Valley's Baldy Mountain for opening day. I met local park rats Parker Bridge, Jacoby Frederic, Elliot Boiron, and Shane Kelsey who slept on the ski lifts to ensure they received the first chair jerseys for the 2023-24 ski season.

The local shredders have been anxiously awaiting the snowfall, while it hasn’t come they still are dedicated. Frederic explained how he felt after sleeping out, "I know my toes are pretty frozen. Still can’t feel much. But, yeah, we got like, 30 minutes of sleep. We used the chair lifts as beds and just slept on them. It was awesome.

Parker explained this was the second time getting first chair but he dragged his friends along.

Just before the chairs started spinning, Alex Heidel and Wells Dolson who are a part of the local Sun Valley Ed. Ski team claimed responsibility for the snow fall by doing a group snow dance.

Keep on dancing to keep the snow-a-falling!