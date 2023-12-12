One gingerbread house will rule them all

SUN VALLEY, ID — Gingerbread House contest at Sun Valley Resort benefits Wood River Valley non-profits.



Contest is being held from December 9 until January 1.

Top three competitors receive a donation from Sun Valley

14-year-old Brooke Vegais seeking her first victory for the Hailey Public Library, but Mike Hoover of the Argyros Performing Arts Center is hoping to steal the show.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Housing construction has gotten expensive, but when you deal with edible materials, the price is a bit more appetizing. This year’s gingerbread house competition is rock solid – be careful when you sink your teeth in.

The Gingerbread house building competition is filled with a variety of builders, each sponsored by a local non-profit.

I caught two enthusiasts outside, who commented on their past experience of gingerbread house building. Sherry Kadell and Jill Moore told me, “With our kids, we tried a long time ago. They’re really hard. I mean, they look easy, but they’re really hard.”

But 14-year-old Brooke Vagias makes it look easy. After taking second place at last year’s contest with Rapunzel’s tower, she’s returned with a vengeance by creating the magic tree house. Vagias hopes to win this year’s community gingerbread house contest hosted by Sun Valley Resort.

Brooke’s foundation stemmed from the Hailey Public Library and her love of books.

Brooke told me, “I really, really like making art. It's probably my favorite thing to do and I like showing it off and letting other people see it.”

But this year’s competition is steep, especially when one first-time artist has brought confidence.

Mike Hoover of the Argyros Performing Arts Center stated, “Well, I think we've secured the millennial vote. We have Taylor Swift in the house. And Travis Kelsey is found in the audience as well. So if you come to see it, take a peek into the top, because you can see her up on stage and he's sitting out in the audience.”

Non-profits fabricate Blaine County in various ways, but this time, they chose gingerbread houses. The sponsoring organization of the top three winners will each receive a donation from the Sun Valley Company. Make sure to get out and vote.

Tuesday, December 12 is National Gingerbread House Day, so visit the Boiler Room to get some spice up in your house.



