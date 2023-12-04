Little Architects: Elementary students share ways to strengthen bonds

Students at Alturas Elementary share their favorite ways to connect with family during the holiday season.



Alturas Elementary students share ways to build relationships at home during the holidays: building igloos and snowmen top the list!

"really important that this time of year we're honoring our family and our friends and realizing that there's so much out there that we want, want, want and what we generally have or what we always have is right here at home." - Principal Brad

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The holiday season is upon us, and the financial stress creeps in with it. I sought advice from elementary students on what we can do to strengthen our bonds during this time of year.

I went to Alturas Elementary to see what Mrs. Blair's third-grade class enjoys doing with their family around the holidays.

Mrs. Blair took it another step, and integrated the concept into a lesson by introducing the fictional characters of Reuben’s family who, "Move to Idaho. This will be our first winter with snow. So he and his family had never had snow before."

The students then developed a list of activities that Reuben’s family could use to bond in the Valley.

These activities covered both inside and outside because, while it is fun to spend a snowy day outside, it can be just as fun to do something in the warmth of our homes.



Can make igloos and make cookies

Do snowball fights or movies

Snowball fights and make snow forts

Sled, snowboard, and snowman

Roast marshmallows in the snow



Through the holiday season, take some time to follow one of the kid’s pieces of advice.

It doesn’t have to be done daily, but spend some time with your loved ones and cherish the memories that you can create. Principal Brad caught me before I left to explain why this time of year is vital to the community he has developed at Alturas Elementary.

"And it doesn't always have to be something we go out and buy when the most valuable things we have are right here. I think it's really important that this time of year, we're honoring our family and our friends and realizing that there's so much out there that we want, want, want ... and what we generally have or what we always have is right here at home."

Today we learned a variety of activities that you can participate in that strengthen your bonds but don’t break the bank.

