Jazz Hands AKA Mixed Feelings on Snow

Warm, balmy weather leads to mixed feelings for skiers

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Ketchum expected a clear, sunny 45 degrees but the people's feelings about the weather were scattered.

To prevent everyone from raining on her parade, Evelin Ramirez shared a joke with us, "Where does the snowman get the weather report? From the Winter-net."

In all seriousness though, people are wondering, where is the snow? Sadly, this isn't the first time Sun Valley has started the holiday season on the dry side.

Mary Tyson, the Director of Regional History at The Community Library's Wood River Museum explained, "Sun Valley opened up in 1936 and they didn't have snow that first year in December. They opened late in 1936 for the season."

While many anticipate hitting the slopes, a popular activity is sledding at Penny Hill. One young woman, Lily Levine described her creative method, "With a big thing of pizza and we slid down in the box".

The weather isn't cooperating but Sun Valley is doing everything they can to ensure you can hit the slopes on Thanksgiving.

