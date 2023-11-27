Advocating for safer, healthier relationships

Giving Tuesday is November 28!

The Advocates is a Hailey-based non-profit that teaches how to build and maintain healthy, positive relationships

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Giving Tuesday provides Idahoans the opportunity to support local non-profits during the holiday season.

Since 1991, The Advocates has focused on education that guides people of all ages to build and maintain healthy, positive relationships here in the Wood River Valley.

The Advocates prominence in the community echoes through the canyons in a variety of ways, but they have one specific objective in mind.

Monica Reyas explains, "One of our main objectives with the violence prevention education team at the Advocates is to give students a voice to talk about topics that are important to them, like boundaries, communication, and consent. And to be heard and to listen to other students."

The Advocates teaches youth these lessons at a young age because of the lasting impact it can have. Yet if a person doesn't have the basics provided, their future can be hindered.

They have a program teaching how to budget and set financial goals while making payments towards an objective through contributions of any amount.

The Advocates matches their savings program for up to $2,500, helping people learn how to manage money to purchase a car or house, and even starting a business to provide financial independence.

The Director of Development and Engagement, Shannon Nichols explained, "A powerful component of prevention works because when kids are able to live in a safe, healthy environment, that's the choice that they make for themselves in the future."

Walking around, the employees' happiness radiates because of the support they offer their clientele. I asked Leslie Guzman what she found most satisfying, and it is something much simpler than you may believe.

"When we finish a hard case for a client. A divorce, child support, finding housing at the moment, so when I can help them to achieve what they were looking for and see their smiles."

While this is a sensitive topic, it has become more prevalent in our society. If you or anyone you know needs support, reach out. You can reach out to the Advocates or the Crisis Hotline, both are available 24 hours a day.