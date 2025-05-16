Wish Granters' annual Wishes & Wine event to raise funds for terminally ill adults

BOISE, Idaho — The local nonprofit Wish Granters works to provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences to adults battling terminal illnesses in our southwest Idaho community — and they rely on donations to make it happen.

Boise native and wish recipient Nick Northover, who is battling cancer, shares what his wish experience will be and what the community’s support means to him.

“I’m going through it right now, yeah,” said Northover, who’s battling stage 4 colon cancer.

“The fact that you get hit with something so hard, so fast. It’s just hard to recognize,” said Northover. But his disease doesn’t define him.

Wish Granters, Nick Northover

His friends and family know him to represent the Seattle blue and green, as an avid Seahawks fan. They’ve been there to support him since his diagnosis.

“It’s just unbelievable. My first wish was to go to a Seahawks game, but my buddy said, ‘We’ll hook you up, go to Hawaii.’ So I am going to Hawaii,” said Northover.

A double-wish; Northover’s friends will take him to Lumen Field in the fall, and Wish Granters will be sending him to the Hawaiian Islands in July for some much-needed time away from hospital visits.

“I am stoked to see Pearl Harbor, Northshore, do some scuba diving, not scuba diving, snorkeling,” Northover said.

“Why is Pearl Harbor important to you?” asked Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke.

“Just because I am a history buff,” said Northover.

Life-changing wishes like these are made possible through fundraising events like their annual Wishes and Wine event. The event is open to all and features wine from 5 wineries, food trucks, live music, and more.

“The most important part of the day is sharing our wishes, and sharing what’s coming up and what we’ve accomplished in the last year,” said Wish Granters Board President Kristin Jackson.

Jackson tells Idaho News 6 that around a third of their annual wish budget is funded through this community event alone.

“So, it’s very important that the event goes well and we have good attendance,” Jackson said.

The 15th annual Wishes and Wine event will be held at Indian Creek Winery in Kuna, on Memorial Day. Festivities kick off at 12 p.m.