Salvation Army's Angel tree numbers have grown, but bell ringer numbers have shrunk

Last day to drop off Angel Tree Gifts is December 12th

Drop offs for gifts is 9492 W. Emerald St

Salvation Army is in need of Bell ringers for yearly kettle campaign

“This year we have 1,00 children we are going to be servicing so Angel Tree is a very important program for us currently we need ages 10 through 12 any age will be fine a person can tag a tag off of a tree go shop purchase that and bring it in here,” says Major Tom Stambaugh with Salvation Army Boise Corps

Compared to last year's 1,400 kids, this year the need is 1, 800. The Angel Tree program gives people the opportunity to buy gifts for families who may not be able to afford them, all you have to do is take one of the tags off of the tree and start shopping.

Major Stambaugh says, “The need has increased on us. I believe last year we were blessed to be able to give a few gifts per child and hopefully with their community support we’ll be able to do that again this year for 1800 children.”

The tags can be found on angel trees around the Valley, at various stores, and at Boise Towne Square Mall, but along with the Angel Tree donations the Salvation Army also needs more bell ringers for their red kettle campaign.

“We can always use volunteers to come ring bells as a family, or individual to take the time on a weekend or weekday whatever they have time. And it is tailor-made for winter time because all the money that we receive goes right back into Christmas to help our community,” says Major Stambaugh.

Bell ringers are needed until Christmas Eve, and if you see one of these kettles, but don’t have cash.

“Donors can literally just tap their credit card to give five, ten or 20 dollar donation and it’s a seamless transaction and it goes right back into our kettle campaign and stays local.”

The last day to donate is December 12 and the drop-off location is here at the Salvation Army at 9492 West Emerald Street." Major Stambaugh says.