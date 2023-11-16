Ribbon cutting held for new affordable housing units in West Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Residents can now apply for a new affordable housing project in West Boise, Celebration Acres.

The El-Ada Community Action Partnership says the project has been 13 years in the making.

"It's over a decade in the making and it is something extremely tangible that El-Ada has helped our community with, and that we can put our name on and that we can get our name out there for people and just let them know that we are here to help," said Kayla Hall, Deputy Director of El-Ada Community Action Partnership.

Located on W. Florence Drive, Celebration Acres features 25 affordable housing units, two units are designated for households transitioning from homelessness through CATCH, and three units at market rates.

Those who would like to apply for a unit at Celebration Acres may apply in person, at a El-Ada Community Action Partnership Office in Boise, Garden City, Mountain Home or Homedale. Online applications are not available at this time.