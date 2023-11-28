Nearly $10 million goes toward more affordable housing in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County has dedicated a sub-grant of $4.5 million that will match an additional $5 million from the City of Boise for a new affordable housing development.

“As many Boiseans continue to be priced out of our housing market, it is more important than ever for the city and our partners to come together and invest in solutions so that everyone who chooses to call Boise home has the opportunity to do so,” said Mayor Lauren McLean.

250 apartment homes will be built on a Boise City Land Trust of nearly two acres. City officials adding that 200 of those apartments will be affordable for families making 60% of the area median income or less.

Jill Youmans with the City of Boise says the apartment complex will be located at 1505 S. McKinney St. She adds the plan is still in early phases, and construction is not expected to begin until late 2024.