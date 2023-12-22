Boise Police gives residents more access to crime data

Crime Dashboard allows residents to view crime trends in the area

A Crime map, summary dashboard and crime trends

Boise Police Department has made crime data more accessible for residents allowing them to see what crime trends are happening in their area, from their mobile devices.

A new tool will let people in Boise log online and see recent crime data from the Boise Police Department.

The site also offers the option to search by location, with a crime map feature.

Deputy Police Chief Tammany Brooks explains he says, “You can search individual types of crimes or you can search individual locations or particular neighborhoods so depending upon what your needs are it's really robust.”

The dashboard allows people to monitor crime trends, like vandalism or theft.

However certain crimes aren't listed, due to no report or privacy reasons.

"The crime mapping information and the crime trends that you see on there those are all cases in which a report was taken and so there are a lot of calls of service in which a police officer doesn’t actually write a report and those would reflect necessarily on the dashboard or the map,” says Brooks.

Deputy Chief Brooks says, Brooks says this information has always been available but previously, it had to be requested.

Now with the dashboard, the public has easy access.

"We want to make sure we have informed community residents who understand trends going on in our city and are able to make decisions on where they want to live or just figure out what's going on within their local neighborhoods,” Brooks says.

The Boise Police Department is also asking for your feedback on the dashboard and its features

