Weekend warmth fades as cooler air sets in next week

Idaho News 6

Today will stay sunny and warm across the Treasure Valley under high pressure. Clouds increase tonight as leftover tropical moisture from former Tropical Storm Mario drifts north, but conditions remain dry.

By Saturday, a weak system will spark a small chance (10–20%) of showers and thunderstorms near the Nevada border, though most areas stay dry. Smoke from regional wildfires will stay aloft with little impact at the surface.

Looking ahead, Sunday brings bigger changes. A stronger system from the Gulf of Alaska will push a cold front through Idaho. Expect a 20–30% chance of showers and storms in the mountains to the north, along with gusty west to northwest winds farther south. Cooler, clearer conditions settle in Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures rebound Tuesday under a new ridge, but another system could swing up from California midweek. Forecast models disagree on its exact path, so for now, expect a slight chance of scattered showers Wednesday while staying seasonably warm.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/