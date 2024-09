Idaho Power's outage map shows multiple outages as strong winds came through the Treasure Valley on Monday.

As of 7:30 p.m. on Monday, over 3,000 Idaho Power customers were impacted.

Idaho Power Idaho Power Outages as of 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2

Photo: Idaho Power



Around 6:30 on Monday, the City of Boise PulsePoint page showed two reports of arcing wires, and one report of downed wires.

