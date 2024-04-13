MIDDLETON, IDAHO — Two teens fell into a waterway and were swept away by the strong current around 7:30 Friday night in Middleton.



Rescuers say they received the call from the victims at approximately 7:30 pm.

The two teens were found hanging onto a tree in the water.

They were pulled on shore, checked for injuries, and were able to walk away on their own.

Water rescue in Middleton. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston. At approximately 7:30 pm first responders received a call about a person falling into the waterway and being taken away by the current.

Deputy Fire Chief Victor Islas said, "At that time they let us know there was an additional person. So we had two people in the water.

Deputy Chief Islas told me that they were able to locate the victims and pull them ashore. I was told they were able to walk out on their own after medics checked for injuries. I also can confirm that because they came back to gather their belongings they left behind. They were not able to speak on camera but they did say they were thankful they were saved.

