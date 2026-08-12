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Tartar Fire acreage remains steady for the third day in a row

Tartar fire
Nyssa Fire Department
Tartar Fire burns near Weiser
Tartar fire
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The Tartar Fire has grown to 158,027 acres since it started on July 24 in Washington County. 

Fire officials say 353 personnel are working the fire, including nine crews, 32 engines, five helicopters, eight water tenders, and eight dozers.

The fire is 98% contained. Crews say tall grass, brush and timber are still fueling the fire.

Fire officials say the total acreage burned has remained steady for the past three days, and expect to hand over management of the fire to local agencies on Thursday, August 13. This will free up more resources to relocate and work on other fires.

As of Aug. 12, there are two area closure orders in effect, issued by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.

Map of USFS closure:

USFSTartarFireClosure.png

Map of BLM closure:

BLMTartarFireClosure.png

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