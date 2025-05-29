Two young children life-flighted to the hospital after the truck they were in collided with a Bull Elk on I-84

ONTARIO, Oregon — Two young children life-flighted to Boise overnight after the truck they were in collided with a Bull Elk on I-84 around MP 11.

Details are limited at this time, but there were four occupants in the Ford F-150 traveling eastbound and after hitting the Bull Elk, the vehicle rolled into the median.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time, but at 11 p.m. the first air ambulance took a 7-year-old who was wearing a seat belt and then at 11:10 p.m. a 5-year-old who was not wearing a seat belt was life-flighted to Boise.

We will have more information as it becomes available.