Two vehicles collide in Bonneville County

AMMON, Idaho — In Ammon Idaho, Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies are currently on scene at a serious injury crash near the intersection of Eagle and Sunnyside Rd. The crash involved two vehicles that collided in the intersection, one of which continued north on Eagle where it collided with the Idaho Falls Pediatrics Building before overturning.

A male adult was transported to the nearest hospital from the overturned vehicle, with no other injuries occurring.

The Bonneville Sheriff's Office are asking the public to avoid that area of Eagle and Sunnyside Rd. as the intersection will be closed while Deputies investigate. The closure will likely extend at least over the next couple of hours.

We will update the information when it arrives.