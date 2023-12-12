Young guns: Fresh officers complete POST Academy at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The final test taken, for those who pass the graduation ceremony that follows will be a big transition. Cadets from around the Magic Valley have the option of attending Patrol Officer Standards Training (POST) at the College of Southern Idaho. Those who do find a college-like class structure that covers a wide variety of policing rules, procedures, and tactics.



14 Cadets faced a 275-question final test on Monday, followed by a formal graduation ceremony on Monday evening.

The cadets are now certifiable officers, ready to complete field training with their home agency.

The College of Southern Idaho's Law Enforcement Program offers two 16-week courses each year.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's hard to say which was worse, the 275 question final test, or experiencing pepper spray.

Lyndsi Tacke, Mountain Home Police Department: "It was not a fun time. It took a whole 43 minutes to open my eyes, don't want to do that again."

Lorien "important though?"

Lyndsi "yes, definitely important to know the effects of the tools I'm using."

Lyndsi Tacke and her fellow cadets have just completed their final test at the post program at CSI.

They’ve spent 16 weeks in a classroom becoming certifiable.

Robert Rausch has served in law enforcement for over 25 years. Now he passes that experience on.

Rausch: "We talk about DUI, Driving under the influence. Learn to drive a car the way Police officers are supposed to, learn how to use skills with firearms, learn how to defend themselves if they're in a fight with somebody, how to take someone into custody very carefully and without them getting hurt if that's at all possible. You know, and a whole bunch of skills .. domestic violence, crime scenes, dealing with juveniles, all kinds of things that police officers deal with."

Darwin Lincoln has already served several years as a detention deputy.

Darwin: "My dad's actually the K9 deputy for Gooding County, my uncle was a Jerome City police officer for a long time, cousin's uncle's mom was a dispatcher, it's kind of in my blood."

Darwin has done detention training at the academy in Meridian. For him, the classes at CSI were a different experience.

Darwin: "The experience of going through the academy at CSI compared to going through the academy at POST … it's a lot more personalized here."

"I think this program's going to be more beneficial who kind of excel in that 1-on-1 tutoring environment."

Next, Lyndsi will return to the Mountain Home Police Department.

Lyndsi: "I've always had a drive for it. The cliche of 'I want to help the community' is actually true. I enjoy helping people in crisis, that's what I want to specialize in."

