Owners are responsible for shoveling their sidewalks

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

JOSH PALMER: "We are asking residents to again maintain their sidewalks this winter, clear the snow and ice off of them, and make sure they're passable for other citizens."

The season's first storm dumped several inches of snow in the Magic Valley over the Thanksgiving holiday.

And frigid temperatures for most of the week kept much of that snow from melting off.

City code states it is the responsibility of property owners to maintain the sidewalks in front of their property.

For Josh Palmer, spokesman for the city, clearing sidewalks is a community choice.

JOSH PALMER: "They should do that because not only with our new residents but with our existing residents who have lived here, we have a lot more people who are using those sidewalks, not only for intermodal transportation for school or work but also just for recreation"

Anyone who walks in Twin Falls runs into it fairly regularly: slick, slippery sections of sidewalk, glacial in their seeming permanence.

Josh says residents concerned about obstructed sidewalks can call 311, or put in a request on the city's website.

Staff from code enforcement will reach out to the property owner to try and get the issue resolved.

JOSH PALMER: "The City of Twin Falls, we're, I kinda mentioned, we're an education before enforcement organization, so we'll typically talk with a property owner before we'd issue … well before we'd have a remedial action on it."

Josh said it is very rare that a situation isn't resolved with the owner, but in those instances, the city could pay to have the sidewalk cleared, and send the owner a bill.

JOSH PALMER: "It's not something we want to do, we'd rather work with people and help them resolve the issue"

