Twin Falls 'decks the halls' despite sudden snow squall at Festival of Lights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Festival of Lights kicked off the holiday season on Friday, with a parade featuring 70 floats, and the annual lighting of the community Christmas tree. After a week of frigid arctic weather, the temperature warmed up to above freezing for much of the night, but a snow squall blew in towards the end of the parade, dropping heavy wet snow on the parade-goers.

Each year Twin Falls brings in a live tree to decorate and festoon with lights. Once the holidays are over, the tree gets planted in one of the city parks.

RELATED | Holiday celebrations around Magic Valley kick off the Christmas season

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Natural Sounds

Lorien: “What’s been your favorite things so far tonight?”

Child: “Seeing Santa clause”

Lorien: “Oh yeah, you sw him right at the beginning. How was that?”

Child: “It was awesome”

Temperature warmed up a bit, it was a little bit breezy, but it’s not the arctic frigid temperatures we had earlier in the week. A lot of people out tonight enjoying a lot of big floats, we’ve got Bob the Builder riding Caterpillar. Excuse me, it’s a John Deer, not a caterpillar.

Natural Sound

Lorien: “Where are you from?”

Tom: “I’m from Germany”

Lorien: “Do you have holiday parades like t his in Germany?”

Tom: “Yeah, we have this too there, but they’re not that big, but this here is really cool.”

Lorien: “What’s your favorite thing so far?”

Tom: “Like all the Christmas trees and lights are really cool.”

Lorien: “Have you gotten any candy yet?”

Tom: “No I didn’t get any candy”

Natural Sound

Lorien: “Hey, what do you guys like about the parade so far tonight”

Man: “Honestly the beautiful lights, it’s really nice out here, just good vibes, everybody’s happy and enjoyable.”

Lorien: “What do you thiknk“

Woman: “Its really nice I like the lights its giving Christmas vibes”