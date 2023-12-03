Watch Now
Twin Falls 'decks the halls' despite sudden snow squall at Festival of Lights

The Festival of lights featured a parade down Main Ave, followed by lighting the community Christmas tree, despite a sudden snow squall
Posted at 9:56 AM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 11:56:20-05

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Festival of Lights kicked off the holiday season on Friday, with a parade featuring 70 floats, and the annual lighting of the community Christmas tree. After a week of frigid arctic weather, the temperature warmed up to above freezing for much of the night, but a snow squall blew in towards the end of the parade, dropping heavy wet snow on the parade-goers.

Each year Twin Falls brings in a live tree to decorate and festoon with lights. Once the holidays are over, the tree gets planted in one of the city parks.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Natural Sounds

Lorien: “What’s been your favorite things so far tonight?”

Child: “Seeing Santa clause”

Lorien: “Oh yeah, you sw him right at the beginning. How was that?”

Child: “It was awesome”

Temperature warmed up a bit, it was a little bit breezy, but it’s not the arctic frigid temperatures we had earlier in the week. A lot of people out tonight enjoying a lot of big floats, we’ve got Bob the Builder riding Caterpillar. Excuse me, it’s a John Deer, not a caterpillar.

Natural Sound

Lorien: “Where are you from?”

Tom: “I’m from Germany”

Lorien: “Do you have holiday parades like t his in Germany?”

Tom: “Yeah, we have this too there, but they’re not that big, but this here is really cool.”

Lorien: “What’s your favorite thing so far?”

Tom: “Like all the Christmas trees and lights are really cool.”

Lorien: “Have you gotten any candy yet?”

Tom: “No I didn’t get any candy”

Natural Sound

Lorien: “Hey, what do you guys like about the parade so far tonight”

Man: “Honestly the beautiful lights, it’s really nice out here, just good vibes, everybody’s happy and enjoyable.”

Lorien: “What do you thiknk“

Woman: “Its really nice I like the lights its giving Christmas vibes”

