ReStore kicks off giving season with Christmas tree auction

The Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley is kicking off the giving season with a Christmas Tree silent auction.



Trees are fully decorated, and auctions end at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The ReStoreoffers new and gently-used home furnishings, fixtures, and building materials. It supports the Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley's mission of providing affordable homes to families in need

Black Friday event follows Thanksgiving, customers can earn discounts on items by bringing canned goods to donate through the end of November

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's the giving season ... and plenty of people are searching for the right holiday decor.

Bobbie Keeton manages the restore in Twin Falls and says you check a lot of items off your list ... *here.

Bobbie: "It's pretty interesting to see some of the stuff that people bring here, but everything that comes in, it goes to a worthy cause."

Bobbie decorated twenty trees to showcase different take on the holiday.

Bobbie: "I get inspiration from all over. And sometimes I can be walking in a store and it's like 'Aw, that would make a really cute tree' and that's where it starts. And then I start finding things that kind of go with that theme, or you know things that I can make, and just go from there."

The trees are up for silent auction, part of a fundraiser to kick off the season of giving.

The ReStore covers the operating costs of Habitat for Humanity's Efforts to place families into affordable housing.

Linda Fleming: "Restore has been an amazing thing for us"

Executive director Linda Fleming says in recent years.. Getting homes from concept -- to construction --- has only gotten harder

Linda Fleming: "Building homes and creating homes in our community is a lot more expensive than it used to be. Land is tremendously difficult to find, and when we find it it's quite expensive as well. So keeping those homes affordable for our families is becoming a challenge."

The restore is having a Black Friday sale that runs through the end of November, but the trees won't be around that long. The auction ends on Tuesday, the 21st.

Bobbie: "So if anybody wants to bid on a tree, get down here and bid on it. We're trying to make as much as we can."

