Rally the crowd and inspire the community: CSI's Gilbert the Golden Eagle has a Master's in motivation

TWNI FALLS, Idaho — Gilbert the Golden Eagle can be seen at over 200 events every year, from sporting events at the College of Southern Idaho, to promoting literacy at local schools. His role is to motivate and inspire, and we followed him for a day to find out how he does it all.

Motivating the team, motivating the crowd

Jasmine: "He has a lot of energy, he's always uplifting and rooting us on"

Lyla: "He's actually really quiet. I don't think I've ever heard him talk."

Gilbert the Golden Eagle makes appearances at over 200 events every year. When it comes to rallying the crowd, Gilbert's got a master's … in motivation

His day starts early

Lorien:

"It's 6:22 in the morning, I'm on the CSI campus headed to the gym, where I'm going to start off my day with Gilbert at Cheerleading practice."

Practice makes perfect, and no pain no gain

After a workout, Gilbert gets ready for the next events on his schedule

Being a positive campus icon requires self care.

All over campus, and in the community, Gilbert goes where a little something extra is needed

Lorien: “Hey, I'm your Twin Falls Neighborhood reporter LORIEN NETTLETON, here with Gilbert the golden eagle. We're going to do an interview … English is not Gilbert's first language, so we have Courtney here to interpret for us.

Lorien: "You're the face of CSI, you're here on campus all theme, every day from basically dawn to well past dusk. How do you do it? How do you stay going?

Courtney: "So, going to things like Eagle reads where they go to schools and read for children, playing basketball or going to basketball games, even things like going line dancing with some of the students and stuff is a great way to unwind."

Lorien: "It's hard to be a 6-foot tall Eagle on Campus, anywhere you go people are going to recognize you. You probably get a lot of love, get a lot of attention. How do you handle the celebrity?"

Courtney: "With a lot of love and grace, basically. It's one of those things where, when kids come up to him he's overjoyed, he's happy he likes to be around it. He really flourishes on people loving Gilbert."

All in a day's work for Gilbert

