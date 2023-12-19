Portion of the Snake River reopens after treatment for invasive quagga mussels

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Another portion of the Snake River has been reopened following treatment for invasive quagga mussels earlier this year.

Water access is now open to the public between Broken Bridge and Pillar Falls. Anglers and boaters can only access the Snake River in this area during Celebration Park's operating hours, which are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. weather permitting.

All watercraft entering and exiting the river in this area must be decontaminated. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) says decontamination is mandatory and a decontamination station is operating at Celebration Park.

Everything that has touched the water, including duck decoys, waders, fishing tackle, and life jackets, must also be decontaminated.

ISDA watercraft inspections and decontamination are free to the public. You can schedule a free decontamination wash by calling 1-877-336-8676.

The ISDA adds that access to the river between Broken Bridge (Yingst Grade) and Pillar Falls is prohibited outside of Centennial Park operating hours. Access to Snake River from Pillar Falls upstream to Twin Falls Dam remains closed.