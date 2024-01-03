New year, new faces join Twin Falls City Council

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Four of the council’s seven seats were up for election in November. Ruth Piece and Craig Hawkins won their reelection bids for Seats 7 and 4, and Grayson Stone and Cherie Vollmer each won their bids for Seats 2 and 3 respectively.

Following the swearing-in of new and returning members, the council will elect a mayor and vice mayor from their membership.

Twin Falls has a Council-Manager style of government, where the Manager is an executive employee, and oversees administrative aspects of running the city. It is one of three cities with this style of government in the state. The others are Lewiston and McCall.

At its meeting, the Council will also recognize the service of departing councilors Nikki Boyd, who has been on the council since 2015, and Alex Caval, who was appointed to her seat in September 2022. Neither councilor sought reelection in November.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Four city councilors took the oath of office

Newcomers Grayson Stone and Cherie Vollmer were sworn in alongside reelected council members Ruth Pierce and Craig Hawkins

Cherie was born and raised in Twin Falls, and she always knew she would give back to the city.

“I come from a family of service who have been on city council before and helped so I understood what that means,” Cherie said. “I just love the city so much and it just ended up being the time the time was right for me I come and listen to the meetings I watch them on video and it was it was time.”

Grayson said he was inspired to serve on the council to advocate for smart growth, and supporting local families.

“And it's just to help keep the momentum going for the city you know they've done such a great job bringing the local kids back,” Grayson said. “A lot of a lot of young families are coming back such as myself so I'd like to see that for my own family moving forward.”

Departing councilors Nikki Boyd and Alex Caval were presented with flags that had flown over city hall as a thanks for their years of service.

After serving two eight-year terms, Nikki declined to run for reelection

“To be able to work with people dedicated to serving our community is what makes all of this possible,” Nikki said.

Twin Falls is one of three cities in Idaho with what's known as a manger-council style government, where the council picks a mayor from among their number by vote.

Ruth Pierce and Chris Reid both submitted themselves as candidates for mayor. Pierce was selected for a second two-year term by a vote of five to two.

The council then confirmed Pierce's appointment of Jason brown as Vice-Mayor unanimously.