Magic Mountain is a winter oasis hidden in the high desert

HANSEN, Idaho — Just 40 minutes south of Twin Falls, Magic Mountain offers ways for all abilities to enjoy sliding on snow.



Owned by Gary and Suzette Miller since 2004, Magic Mountain continues to be a great place to learn to ski or enjoy a mellow day on the mountain close to home.

Adaptive ski offerings are expanding, including a fleet of Snogo ski-bikes, as well as sit skis.

On January 26 and 27th, Magic Mountain will host a Veteran's accessible ski day, in partnership with Waves out of Boise.

They will also offer a Veteran's Ski Day on January 12. More information is available on the Magic Mountain Facebook page.

Gary: "Well, it's Magical for one!"

In a 40-minute drive from Twin Falls, you can leave the high desert and farms of the magic valley behind and enter a whole different world.

Gary: "It's just the right elevation that we don't get ice and yet we still get the snowfall that we need as you look around I mean everything's covered we got great snow right now we could always use more every every ski resort wants more snow."

Gary Miller and his wife Suzette have been following their passion by running Magic Mountain since 2004.

Gary: "Well, when you put two sticks on somebody's feet and they start sliding, you know it's how you handle that and make them feel comfortable and all of a sudden you see that light turn in their eye and they start getting the hang of it and it's just contagious. You know you just wanna be here."

The mountain has introduced a fleet of Snogo ski bikes, which are a lot of fun *and part of an increase in adaptive and accessible modes of skiing.

Coordinator Jessica Kluth says more accessible equipment and training for mountain staff will also benefit school groups.

Jessica: "We're going to be able to offer to schools if they have kids with disabilities that they can come up and slide on the snow with us."

The tubing hill is a major attraction and stays pretty busy through the winter.

Through February, they host night tubing on Friday and Saturday nights, complete with disco lights and lasers.

A labor of love ... Gary and the Magic Mountain crew keep coming back for the rewards

Gary: "This is where you'll find me on the beginner hill, usually I do a little of everything, but this is where I love being on the beginner hill, helping kids learn to ski."

