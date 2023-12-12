Conversations about hard things, talking about teen mental health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A panel discussion among eight Magic Valley teens explored the tough topics facing young people today. The event, called "What I Wish You Knew: Straight Talk about Youth Mental Health," was held at Roper Auditorium, and hoped to bring together people young and old to listen.



It was the second such discussion held by the Idaho Resilience Project. The first was held in Nampa last year. Five more community conversations are planned across the state.

Mental Health resources were made available to the community, like conversation flashcards to help give adults ideas on how to approach tough topics.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Abram Garcia: "We're going to talk about some mental health and how we can fix it and really tackle the subject in a good manner."

Jade Gamino: "I just feel like a new generation and things are really different. I mean a lot of people, a lot of older people will be like "back in my day," but it's not your day, it's a whole new generation and things are different. Things have changed, and I just think it's good to know that."

Liliana Razo: "Be very patient. Because this is a different time. Because along with new technology, there are new expectations, new emotions, new problems, so being patient is mainly the key."

An evening of hearing from young people … about how they need the adults in their lives to show up for them.

It means listening. It also means being willing to have hard conversations.

Difficult subjects don't go away by ignoring them, they say.

The Idaho Resilience Project is holding a series of youth panels like this, asking adults to listen, to support, and to connect.

Katie Francis, Director, Idaho Resilience Project: "We need to understand what it looks like to show up for kids, it doesn’t mean we fix it. I think that's the one thing we have to remember as community members, as parents, as coaches. A lot of times they need us to listen."

