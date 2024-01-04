Cabin Fever Days give folks a chance to shake the January doldrums and try something new

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A whole slate of events are scheduled for Cabin Fever Days, taking place on Saturday, Jan. 6.



The 25th annual event was designed to give people something to do during the doldrums of January

Several places around Twin Falls are offering free or discounted activities, great for a range of ages.

Folks are invited to try out archery, rollerskating, bowling, SCUBA diving, and even learn from educational programs at the Herret Center and Children's Museum.

A full schedule of Saturday's events is posted on the city of Twin Falls website and Facebook page.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's January, the holidays are behind us, and for many people, the rest of winter is just waiting out the weather.

City Pool, where it's a balmy 70 degrees inside the dome, might be the perfect escape.

"We put you in the water and you get to try breathing underwater, and being truly weightless for a little while and it's really really fun really enjoyable event for everyone."

Paul Melni is owner of AWOL Adventure Sports

"This will be our 10th year doing a cabin fever days for the kids."

Every year, Paul and a team of volunteer SCUBA instructors spend a day getting people underwater for Cabin Fever Days.

In its 25th year, Cabin Fever Days was started as a way for the city and local businesses to break up the doldrums of January.

All day Saturday, a range of events are offered at various locations, letting people try out activities like archery, rollerskating, bowling,

Plus education events like planetarium show, reptile discovery, and free matinee and story-walk at the library .

Paul says the SCUBA event is always a bit of controlled chaos, with plenty of people coming through to give the gear a try.

" half of them have never tried SCUBA before and the other half have tried scuba diving before on previous cabin fever days. so it's getting to a point where families look forward to coming out and trying scuba and you know and that's the goal right there that's the ultimate goal is is to let people who would never, you know, otherwise have a chance to ever try this sport to to to give it a try to come down and try breathing underwater."

