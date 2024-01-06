Bulls and blood, dust and mud: the 3rd annual CSI Bull Bash will see 40 riders try to hang on for 8

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The 3rd annual Bull Bash, taking place Saturday, Jan 6 at 7 p.m., will see 40 riders try their hand in the long round, with the top six advancing to the short round. Tickets are available online only



Bull Bash at the Eldon Evans Expo Center at CSI

Doors open at 5:30, event starts at 7 pm

After last year's success, organizers brought in additional bleachers, enough to seat up to 1,900 people

The event is one of several key fundraisers that support the CSI Rodeo program, helping with expenses like travel, scholarships, books, stock, feed, and more.

Carson simper has rodeo in his DNA.

From Gooding, Carson has known stock contractor Bill Clark a long time, and has seen a lot of the bulls that will be ridden at Saturday's bull bash.

“There's a few characteristics of bulls, i know some that i really want to get a hold of some that i would like to draw away from,” Carson said. “But we're just gonna let them let cards fall where they fall.”

Last year Carson went to the national college finals. As a freshman. Which is a huge deal

"He’s a Good kid hard worker if there's something around that we need done you know Carson, can you come and help and he's always willing and able to do whatever we need him to do.”

Now, as a sophomore, Carson is eager to get his 2024 season rolling.

“You really get to start your rodeo season back up get to go in every weekend and I get to start here in front of my home crowd,” Carson said. “It's awesome for a lot of different guys to most of the guys that you're going to see her Hometown Cowboys everyone knows their name so it's a great place to get our season started.”

The bull bash, now in its 3rd year, will match 40 bulls to 40 riders at the Eldon Evans Expo Center at CSI.

The event is a key fundraiser for the program.

“I like to say we're very good at spending money so we have to be very good at making money ,” Steve said. “And really we can't do that without the huge community support. And they're always great to come out and support us.”

After last year's event saw a huge turnout and standing-room-only crowds, this year they made sure to bring in extra bleachers,

"If we can pack the stands, we'll have the best bulls and the best riders and I think it's gonna be a great show"