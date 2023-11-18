Boot-scooting to break the stigma on mental health

The academic honor society Phi Theta Kappa held a mental health resource fair at the College of Southern Idaho on Nov. 16, featuring information for health and wellness, suicide prevention, and resources to help students and community members.



The fair featured line dancing as a way for people to connect, get exercise, and be social for a few hours. Physical activity is linked to mental health and releases neurotransmitters like endorphins, adrenaline and norepinephrine, which play a role in brain and body chemistry.



There are a number of resources available at CSI and in the Twin Falls community for people with mental health concerns. A short list can be found at CSI's In-Crisis page.

Dozens of community members joining CSI students.. At the student union .. with the goal of improving mental health.

William : "That's just the thing when it comes to mental health, physical activity such as line dancing or, heck, even just outdoor sports, anything like that, definitely helps people feel better, so its a good thing."

To raise awareness for mental health and suicide, Phi Theta Kappa, or PTK, is using fun as a way to break the stigma and to get resources to college students or anyone that needs a little help.

William Sanchez: "What inspired this whole mental health mission here, is, Just a sense of belonging. People nowadays are lonelier than ever, and with PTK I definitely found people that I could relate to and get to know a lot better."

Phi Theta Kappa president Lexington Staker told me the event was about opening dialogue and building connections. And movement and laughter are great ways to do both.

Lexington: "It's ok to not be okay, and that's part of that stigma, is that people think you need to have it all together, "

Does it work? The whole time i was dancing, i wasn't thinking about my deadline, or my receding hairline. I was just trying to remember if it was my right foot or left, and if i was stepping or tapping or hopping.

Lexington: "it's a great way to get moving, and a lot of people don't do it, so you are gonna be with someone who probably doesn't know it well and you're gonna stumble and trip and you're just gonna have a fun time."

